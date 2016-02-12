Local News > Archive > December 2016 > 2

By News-Argus Staff

Published in News on December 2, 2016 4:32 AM

The weather for Christmas parades across Wayne County on Saturday is expected to be sunny and brisk, as forecasters with the National Weather Service are calling for clear skies and temperatures in the mid 50s.

Parades are scheduled for Mount Olive at 10 a.m., Fremont at 1 p.m. and Goldsboro at 4 p.m.

The forecast for today also calls for sunny skies and high temperatures in the 50s, with lows tonight in the mid 30s.

The cooler temperatures are a drastic change from unusually warm temperatures earlier in the week, when highs reached the upper 70s.