Local News > Archive > December 2016 > 3

<< "Men charged for possession of two pounds of marijuana" -

Eureka holds Christmas tree lighting ceremony

By News-Argus Staff

Published in News on December 3, 2016 9:08 AM

Full Size Full Size News-Argus/DENNIS HILL A crowd gathers Friday night for Eureka's first Christmas tree lighting ceremony.

EUREKA -- Several hundred people attended the town of Eureka's first tree lighting ceremony on Friday night. "We just wanted to do something to bring this small community together," said Delores Gray, who along with her sisters Denise Ballance and Debbie Smith, helped organize the event. " We wanted a Hallmark moment."

Mayor Doug Booth and Santa Claus and Miss Goldsboro Courtney Smith also made appearances at the event, which was held at the intersection of Church and Main streets.