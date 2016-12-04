Local News > Archive > December 2016 > 4

<< "Gingerbread creations: Annual contest entries include a barn, carousel and even one of downtown Goldsboro." - "Little Bank and Union Bank merge" >>

City council to hold public hearings on incentive grant and property fees

By Rochelle Moore

Published in News on December 4, 2016 1:45 AM

The Goldsboro City Council will hold public hearings Monday for a proposed economic incentive grant and property assessment fees for residents living at Balsam Place.

City officials are considering a $25,000 economic incentive grant for Alta Foods, which plans to add five full-time jobs as part of a $2.5 million equipment and machinery investment at its 701 S. John St. facility.

If approved, the city would pay Alta Foods $5,000 each year, starting in 2018 through 2022, based on company plans to increase the workforce from 35 to 40 employees by Dec. 31, 2017. Alta Foods, which has been open since 2008, makes corn and flour tortilla products.

The public hearing will be held during the city council meeting at 7 p.m. in City Hall, 214 N. Center St. The council could vote on the grant following the hearing.

The council will also hold a public hearing for property assessments related to sewer line improvements at Balsam Place. The assessment fees of $19,132 are proposed to cost each of the 11 property owners $1,739. The amount was evenly distributed, based on requests from area residents, said Marty Anderson, Goldsboro chief city engineer.

"They wanted it to be fair," Anderson said.

The assessments follow the city's addition of sewer service in June from Amherst Road to the end of Balsam Place. The sewer line additions cost $112,854, with the city recovering $19,132 in assessments and paying the remaining $93,722. Property owners have five years to pay the assessments, at an annual 8 percent interest rate, unless the amount is paid in full within 30 days.

Also during the meeting, the council will consider:

* A Goldsboro Planning Commission recommendation to deny rezoning 3001 and 3003 E. Ash St. from a residential to a general business conditional district for a bar due a number of requested modifications from city zoning rules, including setbacks, parking and separation distances from entertainment and residential properties.

* A conditional-use permit for the operation of a used car lot at 2011 U.S. 70 West.

* A site plan for 2.6 acres along 104 Tenth Place where three new rental storage buildings would be added to Ample Storage Goldsboro.

* Bond orders authorizing the issuance of $10 million in general obligation bonds for road improvements and construction of a multi-sport complex, based on voter approval on Nov. 8.

* A Stoney Creek Greenway Trail agreement with Ridgewood Drive area residents interested in having the trail maintained as an attractive recreational resource in the city.

* Adopting a supplement to the city code of ordinances, based on local and state legislation approved in 2016.

The council will also recognize Team Rubicon and Christ in Action for their charitable efforts in helping residents make home repairs after Hurricane Matthew.

The council will hold a 5 p.m. work session, in the City Hall annex at 200 N. Center St. The council will receive updates on the police department and future North William Street widening. Cornerstone Commons designs and the rehabilitation of an antique fire truck will also be discussed.