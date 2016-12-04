DOT customer survey
By Dennis Hill
Published in News on December 4, 2016 1:45 AM
RALEIGH - The North Carolina Department of Transportation has opened the department's second annual customer survey.
All citizen feedback will be collected online. Citizens wishing to participate can visit go.ncsu.edu/customerservice2016. The survey takes 15 minutes to complete and the survey link is mobile friendly.
The N.C. General Assembly requires the survey to gauge how the transportation department is providing great customer service. Participation can help NCDOT identify ways to make North Carolina transportation services safer and more customer focused.
The online survey will close Dec. 31. The results will be available to the public on NCDOT.gov in 2017.
