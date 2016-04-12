Empty Stocking Fund
By Dennis Hill
Published in News on December 4, 2016 1:45 AM
* Gail and Mike Lancaster, $200, in memory of Bobby Lancaster, Ruby Beamon and Brenda Beamon
* Barbara Davis Howard, $50, in loving memory of my husband, J.D. Howard
* Ann Thornton, $100, in memory of Mark H. Parks, Edwin H. Parks, Jesse and Maggie Thornton
* Ann Thornton, $25, in honor of Margie W. Parks
* Shirley W. Evans and children, $50, in loving memory of Jasper "J.D." Evans
* Luzetta Vaughn and children, $75, in loving memory of Ivey Lee Vaughn
* Rodney Scott, $100, in memory of Verna Scott and Douglas Scott
* Jim Herring, $25, in memory of Rommie E. Herring
* Geoff Hulse, $25, in honor of Kevin McQueen and the Wolfpack
* C. Earl and Bernetta B. Davis, $100
* Joseph and Marie Griffith, $100
* Anonymous, $50, in memory of Mr. and Mrs. John W. Thompson Sr.
* The United Methodist Women of St. Paul UMC, $100, in honor of Peggy Womble
* Anonymous, $100
* Pasquale Russo and your loving family, $25, in memory of Carolina Russo
* Willo Jean Jordan, $25
* Anonymous, $25
Total to date
$16,760
