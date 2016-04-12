Local News > Archive > December 2016 > 4

<< "DOT customer survey" - "FEMA centers begin to close" >>

Empty Stocking Fund

By Dennis Hill

Published in News on December 4, 2016 1:45 AM

* Gail and Mike Lancaster, $200, in memory of Bobby Lancaster, Ruby Beamon and Brenda Beamon

* Barbara Davis Howard, $50, in loving memory of my husband, J.D. Howard

* Ann Thornton, $100, in memory of Mark H. Parks, Edwin H. Parks, Jesse and Maggie Thornton

* Ann Thornton, $25, in honor of Margie W. Parks

* Shirley W. Evans and children, $50, in loving memory of Jasper "J.D." Evans

* Luzetta Vaughn and children, $75, in loving memory of Ivey Lee Vaughn

* Rodney Scott, $100, in memory of Verna Scott and Douglas Scott

* Jim Herring, $25, in memory of Rommie E. Herring

* Geoff Hulse, $25, in honor of Kevin McQueen and the Wolfpack

* C. Earl and Bernetta B. Davis, $100

* Joseph and Marie Griffith, $100

* Anonymous, $50, in memory of Mr. and Mrs. John W. Thompson Sr.

* The United Methodist Women of St. Paul UMC, $100, in honor of Peggy Womble

* Anonymous, $100

* Pasquale Russo and your loving family, $25, in memory of Carolina Russo

* Willo Jean Jordan, $25

* Anonymous, $25

Total to date

$16,760