FEMA centers begin to close

By Staff Reports

Published in News on December 4, 2016 1:45 AM

Federal Emergency Management Agency disaster recovery centers closed Friday afternoon in Johnston and Lenoir counties.

However, people can still call the FEMA helpline at 1-800-621-3362 or download the ReadyNC and FEMA mobile apps.

Meanwhile FEMA officials say that volunteers and donation remain needed for disaster recovery in the state.

After a disaster, because people in various communities come forward to assist family, friends and neighbors in need, there may be a belief that survivor needs are being met everywhere in the state, FEMA officials said.

However, there is a shortage of volunteers particularly in the hardest-hit counties in North Carolina, the officials said.

There are many ways to volunteer.

A list of the various groups and agencies who are currently assisting survivors can be found on the North Carolina Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster website at www.ncvoad.org. Look under Volunteer Now to find a way you can be part of the ongoing recovery effort.

North Carolina Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster member agencies welcome the efforts of volunteers. Contact the group's members now or sign up to work with our active members in disaster recovery; it lists the voluntary opportunities by county and by agency.

"North Carolinians have always gone above and beyond to help each other in times of crises," said Mike Sprayberry, director of North Carolina Emergency Management. "Already numerous people have come forward to help those in need, but we need more. Whether it is volunteering your time or making a donation, you can make a difference in someone's life and help our state recover."

FEMA's Federal Coordinating Officer Libby Turner agreed.

"North Carolinians have a strong sense of community," she said. "They look after one another and they certainly have demonstrated that instinct after Hurricane Matthew. However, much remains to be done; in some ways we are just getting started. Voluntary organizations are providing vital assistance to those affected by the flooding, meeting needs that are beyond what government agencies can provide, but those organizations really need more help."

If you are unable to volunteer your time or skills, recovery officials suggest making a monetary donation to an organization involved in disaster recovery as an effective and efficient way of contributing.

Cash contributions to voluntary organizations make good sense for a number of reasons:

* Financial contributions help ensure a steady flow of important services to survivors.

* Local organizations spend the money in the local affected community, accelerating its economic recovery.

* Cash donations, rather than unsolicited donated goods, avoid the complicated, costly and time-consuming process of collecting, transporting and distributing these goods.

* Cash donations to recognized relief organizations are tax-deductible.

Gov. Pat McCrory has activated the NC Disaster Relief Fund to which monetary contributions may be made. To make a donation, visit http://ncdisasterrelief.org/.

People also may text NCRECOVERS to 30306. All donations will support Hurricane Matthew's long-term recovery efforts in North Carolina.

Information is available under the "Hurricane Matthew - Donate Now" on the North Carolina Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster website at www.ncvoad.org.

You can learn more about volunteering and its benefits by viewing a video at www.fema.gov/media-library/assets/videos/112533.

Volunteering and donating through existing channels, and making responsible decisions that do not hinder the recovery, is the best way to be of service.

For more information on the North Carolina recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4285 and readync.org. Follow FEMA on Twitter @femaregion4 and North Carolina Emergency Management @ncemergency.

Disaster recovery assistance is available without regard to race, color, religion, nationality, sex, age, disability, English proficiency or economic status.

If you or someone you know has been discriminated against, call FEMA toll-free at 800-621-3362 or TTY at 800-462-7585.