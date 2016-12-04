Local News > Archive > December 2016 > 4

WCC recognizes students

By Dennis Hill

Published in News on December 4, 2016 1:45 AM

Wayne Community College's Adult High School Program has honored three students for outstanding academic achievement.

Bailey Jewel Evers and Manuela Braach Kenny were named to the honors list for the fall session. To be included on this list, students must have completed at least two courses in the enrollment period with a "B" or higher average and no grade lower than a B.

Stephanie Alyssa Smith earned a spot on the scholars list for the fall session. To receive this honor, students must complete a minimum of two courses in the enrollment period with an "A" average.