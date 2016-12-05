Local News > Archive > December 2016 > 5

<< "Charles B. Aycock High School automotive program wins second in national competition" - "Gov. McCrory concedes" >>

ACE Team nets three arrests

By Ethan Smith

Published in News on December 5, 2016 11:16 AM

The Wayne County Sheriff's Office Aggressive Criminal Enforcement Team arrested three people on various drug charges while working several areas of the county Saturday.

An investigation into the illegal distribution of narcotics in the Hickory Hills area of Wayne County led to authorities arresting Timothy Hastings, 37, of 201 Worth Drive for felony possession of cocaine.

He was given a $5,000 unsecured bond.

A traffic stop Saturday led the ACE Team to charge Brian Ray Strickland, 43, of 334 Raynor Mill Road, Mount Olive, with felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance.

Deputies stopped Strickland on N.C. 111 South and found cocaine in his car. He was given a $2,000 secured bond.

The sheriff's office DWI Task Force was conducting a traffic checkpoint at North Berkeley Boulevard and Bayleaf Drive Saturday with the help of the ACE Team.

The checkpoint resulted in 23-year-old Christian Lee Newberry, of 107 Sherrell Place, being arrested and charged with possession of a schedule I controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Authorities reportedly smelled the odor of marijuana coming from Newberry's car at the checkpoint, searched the vehicle and found marijuana, psilocybin mushrooms and drug paraphernalia.

Newberry was given a $1,000 secured bond and put in the Wayne County Jail.