Gov. McCrory concedes

By From staff reports

Published in News on December 5, 2016 12:19 PM

Update ----

Gov. Pat McCrory conceded the North Carolina governor's race in a video message this afternoon, throwing his full support behind governor-elect Roy Cooper.

In his statement, McCrory said he believed the voters had spoken and that Cooper was the victor.

"Being the 74th governor of North Carolina has been a privilege and an honor, but during this wonderful season its also time to celebrate our democratic process and respect what I see to be the ultimate outcome of the closest governor's race in modern history," McCrory said.

"Despite continued questions regarding the voting process, I personally believe that the majority of our citizens have spoken and we should now do everything we can to support the 75th governor of North Carolina, Roy Cooper."

McCrory said his team will help the Cooper transition team in "every way" to facilitate a "smooth transition."

He also cited many of the achievements of his administration, including an increase in teacher pay and an improved economy for the state.

"I am proud that our team leaves the state in a much better way than we came into office," McCrory said.

He also encouraged support of Cooper as well as president-elect Donald Trump.

"Please pray for our new governor Roy Cooper and our new President Donald Trump and their families. I encourage everyone -- now more than ever -- to respect all of our public servants and the offices they were elected to hold," McCrory said.

"Thank you for the honor to serve the great state of North Carolina."

Initial report -- The Associated Press is reporting that Gov. Pat McCrory has conceded defeat in the 2016 race for governor.

McCrory and his surrogates have filed suits contesting the election results which show attorney general Roy Cooper won the contest by more than 10,000 votes, the requisite number to prevent the incumbent from demanding a statewide recount, which he had, until Monday, threatened to do.

This story will be updated as details are confirmed.