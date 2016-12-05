Local News > Archive > December 2016 > 5

<< "Fleeing Cuba: Local woman recalls Castro's rise" -

Rain expected throughout the day, temperature highs in the upper 50s

By News-Argus Staff

Published in News on December 5, 2016 6:37 AM

There will be a chance of rain throughout the morning with the skies clearing up slightly for a partly sunny afternoon.

The temperatures won't be as cool as they were over the weekend reaching in the upper 50s today.

North winds will pick up to 5 to 10 mph, and the chance of rain throughout the day will hover around 50 percent.

The chance of rain will increase through the evening to 100 percent after midnight. The northeast winds will kick up to 10 to 15 mph. Lows will dip into the 40s this evening.