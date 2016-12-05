Local News > Archive > December 2016 > 5

Two Florida men, one local arrested on drug and gun charges

By Ethan Smith

Authorities arrested three men on various drug and gun charges Friday night after a traffic stop at the intersection of James and Workman Streets.

According to arrest reports, Jermaine Antonio Godard, Charles Edward Fryar Jr. and Tyre Jaquan Newkirk were all inside a red 2016 Hyundai Accent when the Wayne County Sheriff's Office DWI Task Force and Aggressive Criminal Enforcement Team pulled the car over.

Officers searched the vehicle and found eight grams of cocaine, eight grams of marijuana, drug paraphernalia used for packaging and distribution and a stolen Hi-Point .380 caliber handgun inside, according to police reports.

As a result, Godard, 30, of 1009 Greenleaf St., was arrested and charged with felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, felony possession of a stolen firearm, felony possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine, possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license revoked, open container of alcohol and expired tags.

He was put in the Wayne County Jail under a $30,000 secured bond.

Fryar, 24, and Newkirk, 21, both of 5840 Lakewood Lane, Lakeland, Florida, were charged with felony possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine and felony possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana.

Both men were given a $3,000 secured bond.

Each man had his first appearance in Wayne County Court Monday.