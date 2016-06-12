Empty Stocking Fund
By News-Argus Staff
Published in News on December 6, 2016 9:57 AM
* Sadie Whitfield, $100, in memory of late parents and niece Marlene Whitfield Hill
* William King, $25, in memory of Harvey and Mary McPhail
* William King, $25, in memory of Eddie and Martha White King
* William King, $25, in memory of Mary Edythe McPhail
* William King, $25, in memory of Bill Pope and Eric Crawford
* Judith McMillen, $100, in memory of Brenda Carol Barwick and her parents, Arnold and Lola Barwick
* Dail family, $100, in loving memory of Johnnie Dail
* Anonymous, $50, in memory of Libba, Teeny and Joe and their grandmother
* Goldsboro Chapter 54 OES, $100
* Lisa and Greg Robbins, $30, in memory of Linda Tanner, Georgia Tanner and Hal Tanner Sr.
* Mount Zion Church of Deliverance Ministries, Calypso, Sunday School Dept., $40
* Anonymous, $100, in memory of a bright-eyed 8-year-old girl who was blessed by the Empty Stocking Fund 68 years ago.
* H. Lee Coward, $50
* John and Mary Bell, $25
* Hilda and Meredith, $100, in appreciation of Charlie and Hannah Rouse and David and Sarah Rouse
* Sun Cha and James Beasley, $50
* Jackson & Sons, $5,000
* JoAnne Guthrie, $25
* Hood Swamp Friends Meeting, $250
* Thomas Brewster, $50, in memory of Jo Brewster
* William Hanson, $25
* Anonymous, $150
Total to date
$23,205