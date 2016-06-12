Local News > Archive > December 2016 > 6

Empty Stocking Fund

By News-Argus Staff

December 6, 2016

* Sadie Whitfield, $100, in memory of late parents and niece Marlene Whitfield Hill

* William King, $25, in memory of Harvey and Mary McPhail

* William King, $25, in memory of Eddie and Martha White King

* William King, $25, in memory of Mary Edythe McPhail

* William King, $25, in memory of Bill Pope and Eric Crawford

* Judith McMillen, $100, in memory of Brenda Carol Barwick and her parents, Arnold and Lola Barwick

* Dail family, $100, in loving memory of Johnnie Dail

* Anonymous, $50, in memory of Libba, Teeny and Joe and their grandmother

* Goldsboro Chapter 54 OES, $100

* Lisa and Greg Robbins, $30, in memory of Linda Tanner, Georgia Tanner and Hal Tanner Sr.

* Mount Zion Church of Deliverance Ministries, Calypso, Sunday School Dept., $40

* Anonymous, $100, in memory of a bright-eyed 8-year-old girl who was blessed by the Empty Stocking Fund 68 years ago.

* H. Lee Coward, $50

* John and Mary Bell, $25

* Hilda and Meredith, $100, in appreciation of Charlie and Hannah Rouse and David and Sarah Rouse

* Sun Cha and James Beasley, $50

* Jackson & Sons, $5,000

* JoAnne Guthrie, $25

* Hood Swamp Friends Meeting, $250

* Thomas Brewster, $50, in memory of Jo Brewster

* William Hanson, $25

* Anonymous, $150

Total to date

$23,205