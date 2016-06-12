Local News > Archive > December 2016 > 6

Some city bus routes to extend hours

By Rochelle Moore

Published in News on December 6, 2016 4:55 AM

Goldsboro residents interested in making evening trips to Walmart, the Berkeley Mall or Wayne Memorial Hospital will get the chance with later bus route hours planned for the Goldsboro-Wayne Transportation Authority.

Three bus routes, including two of the most popular, will extend their hours to 8:30 p.m. starting in February, based on a Monday decision by the Goldsboro City Council.

GWTA operates from 5:30 a.m. until 6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until 6:30 p.m. The purple, blue and green bus routes will extend to 8:30 p.m. each night. The red and yellow routes, which are less traveled, will maintain regular operating hours.

The extended hours are planned for three months, through April, as part of a trial run to determine the need for longer operating hours, Mayor Chuck Allen said, during Monday's council work session.

The council approved the change, which includes an additional city cost of $9,685. The total cost of the additional hours is $19,370, with the city receiving federal funding to cover half the cost, said Fred Fontana, GWTA director.

