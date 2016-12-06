Local News > Archive > December 2016 > 6

Three sworn in to serve on board of education

By Phyllis Moore

The makeup of the Wayne County Board of Education changed again Monday night, as three members were sworn in and new leadership was elected.

Judge Ericka James was on hand to install the recently elected members, all of whom had previous ties to the board.

Patricia Burden was elected to the District 3 seat she had been appointed to in 2014 to complete the term when Thelma Smith passed away. Len Henderson returned to the District 2 seat he held from 2010-2012, appointed to complete the remaining term of the late Shirley Sims. He ran unsuccessfully for the at-large seat in 2012, then ran for the District 2 seat again in November, this time unopposed.

Raymond Smith Jr., victorious in the at-large race, is Mrs. Smith's son.

Board attorney Jack Edwards presided over the reorganization of the board. Chris West, chairman for the past two years, nominated Arnold Flowers, vice chairman, to move into the role.

Flowers was elected by acclimation, taking over the remainder of the process.

West then nominated Jennifer Strickland as vice chairman. She was also elected by acclamation.

The newest members were congratulated and welcomed by their counterparts on the board.

"I'm excited about the new board," Mrs. Strickland said. "It's going to be good."

Smith expressed his appreciation for the recent win.

"Thank you to the county," he said. " This election process was long and arduous. However, it was something that was necessary.

"Thank you to all my supporters as well as my detractors because my detractors make me know that there's work to be done. I have a special responsibility in Wayne County to do the best I can."

Flowers thanked the board for the vote of confidence and challenged them to work together in the coming year.

"Each board member as I see it, we bring different life skills, different life opportunities, different talents to the board," he said. "We have all grown up in different environments but I can tell you we are stronger together."