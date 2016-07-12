Local News > Archive > December 2016 > 7

<< "Several cars broken into in Pikeville" -

Christmas parades Saturday and Sunday

By News-Argus Staff

Published in News on December 7, 2016 5:26 AM

There will be two Christmas parades held in Wayne County this weekend.

The Pikeville Christmas Parade, postponed from last Saturday because of bad weather, will be held this Saturday, starting at 2 p.m.

The Eureka Christmas Parade will be held Sunday, starting at 3 p.m.

The weather forecast for the weekend calls for colder temperatures, with highs only in the 40s and 50s. But skies are expected to be clear.