Empty Stocking Fund

By News-Argus Staff

Published in News on December 7, 2016 10:32 AM

* H.G. Moore III & Associates, $100

* Bert and Frances Allen, $50, in memory of Richard and David Wayne

* Dennis Bunn, $2,000, in memory of Clement and Christine Bunn

* Dennis Bunn, $200, in memory of Deborah Bunn

* Deborah Richardson Jones, Walter Richardson, Cheryl Richardson Harmon, $75, in memory of mother Nancy Mae Richardson

* D & J Granger, $50, in loving memory of Master Sgt. Raymond Sellers, U.S. Army retired

* Rose family, $200, in memory of Hubert Rose Sr., Alice C. Rose, Jack C. Rose Sr., Jean Rose, Hubert Rose Jr., Nancy Rose, Louise York Rose, Larry Rose, Zack Rose, Henry Caudle, Bob Watson and Rick Wilson

* Randy and Gloria King, $25, in memory of Durwood and Cleone King and Ellis Ray Howell

* Randy and Gloria King, $25, in honor of MOFPH Pastor Jeff Dail and family

* Randy and Gloria King, $25, in honor of Stihl Bradshaw and James Ellis Swinson

* Anonymous, $100

* Ben and Rebecca Seegars, $100

* Epsilon Phi Omega chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, $500

* Redeem and Restore Christian Center, $50

* St. Francis Episcopal Church, $200

* Gloria Summers and Letha Summers Richardson, $40, in memory of Edward Earl Summers and Willie Mae Graham

Total to date

$26,945