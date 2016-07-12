Local News > Archive > December 2016 > 7

Flotilla, tree lighting to be Friday

By Becky Barclay

Christmas will go on at Cliffs of the Neuse State Park despite the flooding and many downed trees caused by Hurricane Matthew back in October.

The park's annual Christmas Tree Lighting and Flotilla is scheduled for Friday beginning at 5:30 p.m.

Activities include Irish River Dancers and various local choral groups starting at 5:30 p.m.

The flotilla will take place at 7:30 p.m. at the swim lake. There is still time to enter.

The Cliffs has several paddleboats and canoes for use on a first-come, first-served basis, ages 16 or older. Or participants may use their own boat. It must be small and non-motorized.

Participants using the park's boats will be able to decorate them Dec. 7 and 8 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. or Friday during the day. All boats must be decorated and taken to the boat house no later than 5 p.m. Dec. 9.

The park's tree in the middle of the swim lake will also be lit.

Santa is slated to arrive on the beach at the end of the flotilla to talk with youngsters about their Christmas lists.

Pizza Inn and Road Kill Cafe will serve food starting at 4:30 p.m. Items will range from $3 to $8.

Cliffs of the Neuse State Park has put on the tree lighting and flotilla since 2008, said ranger Eryn Staib.

"Our friends group, in conjunction with the park, wanted to do something for our community," she said. "We want families to feel welcome and to come and visit the park throughout the year."

Ranger Staib suggests visitors to the tree lighting and flotilla wear warm clothes and take a flashlight, folding chairs, blankets and, of course, a camera.

An optional $1 donation will be accepted. Friends of the Cliffs is asking those attending take a new unwrapped toy for Toys for Tots and canned goods for the Community Soup Kitchen of Goldsboro.

For more information about the event or to register for the flotilla, call the Cliffs office at 919-778-6234.