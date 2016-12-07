Local News > Archive > December 2016 > 7

Goldsboro police investigate early morning stabbing

By Ethan Smith

Police are investigating an early morning stabbing that took place before 7 a.m. at The Royal Grande Laundry Mat.

Sgt. Dale Foster said police responded to a call of a woman being stabbed at the laundromat, located at 2607 Royall Ave., just before 7 and the victim -- her identity was not released by press time -- met first responders at the Exxon gas station at 900 N. Spence Ave.

Drops of blood stretched from the laundromat, around the side of the gas station to the building's front door where the woman met emergency personnel.

Officers blocked off the front door of the gas station while police investigated the scene, and crime scene tape was strung in front of the laundromat.

Police officers and firefighters with the Goldsboro Fire Department pried and kicked open several doors inside the laundromat in search of a possible suspect, Foster said, but no one was found.

"That's all we know right now," Foster said.

Anyone with information about a crime in Wayne County is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255, text tips to 919-222-4230 or submit information at tipsubmit.com.

