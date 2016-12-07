Local News > Archive > December 2016 > 7

Harris Teeter gas station expected to open in January

By Rochelle Moore

News-Argus/SETH COMBS Construction at the Harris Teeter gas station site on Memorial Drive is expected to be complete by the end of this month.

Construction of a new Harris Teeter gas station should be finished this month with a planned January opening on Wayne Memorial Drive.

A specific opening date has not been determined for the Goldsboro location, one of a handful of Harris Teeter Fuel stations opening in early 2017, said Danna Robinson, Harris Teeter communication manager.

Harris Teeter, which opened its first fuel center in Folly Beach, S.C., in 2013, has eight stations with six more planned to open by the end of February.

"For the Goldsboro location, construction is estimated to be complete in December, and we anticipate opening in January," Robinson said. "No official opening date has been announced yet."

The gas station is near the Harris Teeter grocery store and alongside the Waffle House, on Wayne Memorial Drive near U.S. 70.

When the station opens, Harris Teeter will accept customer VIC discount cards that offer a 3-cent savings per gallon at the pump, Robinson said.

The 24-hour, seven-pump station will have an onsite employee stationed in a small convenience center building.

Harris Teeter selected Goldsboro as one of its new locations based on a variety of factors, including economic and residential growth. The station is being constructed along one of the city's busiest thoroughfares near the Memorial Commons, where a collection of some of Goldsboro's newest businesses are located.

"Harris Teeter is always reviewing new real estate opportunities to drive growth and strengthen our brand in existing and new markets," Robinson said.

"Our decisions, however, to build or maintain stores or fuel centers are never based on one thing but rather a variety of factors, including size and configuration of sites, existing and future traffic patterns, the proximity of existing Harris Teeter locations and other economic considerations, including residential growth."

Harris Teeter, acquired by the Kroger Co. in 2014, began operating its first fuel center in Folly Beach, S.C., in 2013 when it purchased a number of stores from Piggly Wiggly, including one that had an existing gas station, Robinson said.