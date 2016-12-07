Local News > Archive > December 2016 > 7

Teen charged in Wednesday morning stabbing incident

By Ethan Smith

December 7, 2016

Police arrested and charged a 13-year-old boy today in connection with Wednesday morning's reported stabbing at the Royal Grande Laundry Mat at 2607 Royall Ave.

Officers found the teen near the laundromat following an investigation of the scene.

Maj. Anthony Carmon, head of the Goldsboro Police Department's Investigative Service's Bureau, declined to say exactly where the juvenile was found by authorities.

Rosari Rogel, 49, the victim of the crime, told officers a young black male came inside the laundromat and tried to rob her of her purse, according to a press release.

During the struggle, Rogel was cut on her left hand with a knife.

"It was not a stabbing, she was cut with a knife," Carmon said. "He brandished a knife. There was a struggle."

Officers responded to the stabbing call before 7 a.m. Wednesday.

Rogel met first responders at the Exxon gas station at 900 N. Spence Ave. after running from the laundromat to call for help, said Sgt. Dale Foster.

Officers blocked off the front door of the gas station Wednesday morning while police investigated the scene, and crime scene tape was strung in front of the laundromat.

Police officers and firefighters with the Goldsboro Fire Department pried and kicked open several doors inside the laundromat in search of a possible suspect, Foster said, but no one was found at the time.

Officers were able to locate the suspect at about 11 a.m., Carmon said. His parents were later called to the police department where the juvenile was being held in custody.

Rogel was taken to Wayne Memorial Hospital and treated for her non-life threatening injuries.

The teen is charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

He was taken to juvenile detention in Wilmington.

Carmon said the suspect is a native of Goldsboro, but he was taken to Wilmington to be put in juvenile detention due to the severity of the charges against him.

His first appearance in Wayne County Court is scheduled for Dec. 12, Carmon said.