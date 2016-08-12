Local News > Archive > December 2016 > 8

Colder weather coming

By News-Argus Staff

Published in News on December 8, 2016 6:00 AM

Temperatures in the Wayne County area are expected to plunge into the upper 20s tonight after a week of relatively mild weather.

Those same temperatures are predicted to drop even further, into the lower 20s, on Friday night, according to the National Weather Service.

Forecasters are calling for highs in the mid 50s today, but only the mid 40s on Friday. Saturday's highs are expected to also drop, into the lower 40s.