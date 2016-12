Local News > Archive > December 2016 > 8

Empty Stocking Fund

By News-Argus Staff

Published in News on December 8, 2016 10:00 AM

* Bobbie H. Jacobs, $25, in memory of William H. Jacobs

* Bobbie H. Jacobs, $25, in memory of Roland and Geraldine Hunter

* Kellie and Steve West, $50, in loving memory of Jack Weir, Rudolph West, Brent West and Joan Goodright

* Faye M. Tyndall, $50

* Irene Bergeron, $25, in loving memory of my husband, John

* Pam Wells King and Jill Wells Heath, $200, in memory of our incredible daddy, Jeb Wells, and marvelous uncle, Gene Wells

* Barbara King, $25

* Sylvia Baxley, $50, in loving memory of my two sons, Tony and Mike Baxley

* Sandra and Brandy, $30

* Mount Pleasant M. B. Church, $100

* Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, $300

* Wendell and Linda Thornton, $100

* Rex and Faye Hatch, $100

* Panis Williams, $40, in memory of J.C. Williams and Carol Connor

* Mount Olive Rotary Club, $300

* Plantation Shoppe, $50

* Granny Norma C. Weaver, $100, in memory of Caleigh and Cayden Cooper and in honor of Jaylen Chase Mooring

* St. Paul UMC Wednesday Morning Prayer Group, $63, in memory of Ross Wilson

* George and Lucky Greene, $50, in memory of Phyllis Greene

* Tony and Vicki Phillips, $50, in memory of Frank Jones

* Tony and Vicki Phillips, $50, in memory of Kathryn Forehand

* Elsie Graham, $25, in memory of my husband, Donald Graham Sr.

* Southern Wayne Recreation, $75

* Richard and Karen Sutton, $100

Total to date

$28,928