Local News > Archive > December 2016 > 8

<< "Colder weather coming" - "Disparity at issue in schools" >>

Hardee's robbed at gunpoint

By Ethan Smith

Published in News on December 8, 2016 8:15 AM

The Goldsboro Police Department is investigating an early morning armed robbery at a fast food restaurant off of Wayne Memorial Drive.

The incident took place around 6:50 a.m. at the Hardee's at 1109 11th St., where officers are collecting evidence and processing the scene.

Sgt. Dale Foster said a black man dressed in all black jumped across the counter and demanded money while brandishing a handgun.

Foster added that the man supposedly then chased employees of the fast food restaurant around the building before fleeing the scene on foot through the back door of the business.

The business closed temporarily this morning so officers could investigate the scene, but cars continued to attempt to pull through the drive through and people tried to enter the business several times.

Officers with the police department and Wayne County Sheriff's Office performed a K-9 track in the immediate vicinity of the business, but it was unsuccessful.

Anyone with information about a crime in Wayne County is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255, text tips to 919-222-4230 or submit information at tipsubmit.com.

Callers can remain anonymous and information leading to a felony arrest will be eligible for a cash reward.