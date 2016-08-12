Local News > Archive > December 2016 > 8

Hooping it up

By Steve Herring

Published in News on December 8, 2016 10:36 AM

Full Size Full Size News-Argus/STEVE HERRING University of Mount Olive head basketball coach Joey Higginbotham, right, puts youthful basketball players through a series of drills Monday night, Nov. 28, at the Carver Cultural Center gym. Higginbotham and his team helped out at opening night for the Mount Olive Parks and Recreation youth basketball league. Full Size Full Size News-Argus/STEVE HERRING Jishon Croom, left, tries to steal the ball from University of Mount Olive basketball player DeAndre Barber Monday night, Nov. 28, during the Mount Olive Parks and Recreation Department's youth basketball opening night.

MOUNT OLIVE -- They ran. They passed basketballs. They dribbled and took shots at the basket.

Some even tried to go one on one with University of Mount Olive basketball players.

And they did it all within a wide range of skill levels. But whether they were seasoned players or it was their first time handling a basketball, they will all be placed on a team.

For three hours Monday night, Nov. 26, Mount Olive Parks and Recreation held opening night for its youth basketball program that drew 170 children that will be spread out over 18 teams.

The age groups are 5 to 8, 9 to 11 and 12 to 15.

UMO head basketball coach Joey Higginbotham led the children in basic skill drills with his team members assisting during the event held at the Carver Cultural Center gym.

"It (turnout) is a lot more than last year," Parks and Recreation Director Josh Phillips said. "I would say we are some 27 to 30 more participants than last year which means we are looking at more teams this year. We will just have to find practice space and game space as we can."

Having University of Mount Olive basketball players and coaches help out was great, Phillips said.

"In the past it has been challenging when I am out there with them (children) with a couple of volunteers versus a whole team that put them through a great workout," Phillips said. "We love it with them here. It brought the community out. It is great."

No child was cut from the program, he said.

"I might have to look more coaches, but it is great that there are more players this year," he said. "We will find time, and we will find coaches."

Phillips said he was a little surprised by the turnout.

"I feel like up until today we have had a lot more interest," he said. "I was hoping for this, but it was a little bit of a surprise."

Teams begin practice this week, and the season will start in January.

Games are played on Saturdays at the Carver Cultural Center gym. Admission is $3 per person and is good for all of the day's games.