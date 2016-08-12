Local News > Archive > December 2016 > 8

By Steve Herring

Published in News on December 8, 2016 10:36 AM

Full Size Full Size More photos for this story are available in the Full Size Full Size News-Argus/STEVE HERRING Santa had to do a double-take after seeing Jimmy Jones prior to the start of Friday night's Christmas Open House. Jimmy and Maggie Jones, second from left, and Madison Bunch, fourth from left, of Mrs. Robin's Academy of Dance and Gymnastics, were dressed up to perform. Full Size Full Size News-Argus/STEVE HERRING Friday night's open house included performances by students from Mrs. Robin's Academy of Dance and Gymnastics. From left, Zadee Wells, Jocelyn Bond, Karen Compean, Joanna Guo and Jimmy Jones perform in shoes that light up. Full Size Full Size News-Argus/STEVE HERRING Jabreya Bradshaw laughs as she tells Santa Claus she wants it all for Christmas.

MOUNT OLIVE -- Hundreds gathered Friday night to watch as the 3,200 Christmas lights on the town's radio tower blazed into life for the first time this season.

They stayed to listen to a performance by the Mount Olive Middle School Voices of Distinction and to watch students from Mrs. Robin's Academy of Dance and Gymnastics.

They lingered as well for free refreshments and of course to see Santa.

Jabreya Bradshaw had a simple want list for Santa.

"I want everything," the 9-year-old said.

It was the first time that all of the annual Christmas Open House events sponsored by the Mount Olive Area Chamber of Commerce and the town were held in the parking area between town hall and Southern Bank.

Family Medicine Center sponsored the evening.

"We hope you have a great time tonight," Chamber President Julie Beck said. "This is our way of giving back to the community and say Merry Christmas and we hope you enjoy Mount Olive.

"Children we have a table set up over here where you can write a letter to Santa Claus. I've got a contact from the North Pole. He said, 'Can you please get these letters to me? I am so busy.' So I said the Chamber will be glad to. We will make sure we mail them to the North Pole, and you will get a letter back from Santa Claus."

Several downtown merchants were open offering special sales.

"This is the third year that we have lit the tower," Mayor Ray McDonald Sr. said. "I know you all have seen on TV about the towers. Everybody after they saw us years ago, now everybody lights them.

"But I will tell you today -- we have more lights than any other. We have 3,200 lights on this one."

A number of hands shot up when McDonald asked how many had been present at the first tower lighting three years ago.

He then asked the spectators to look around and say Merry Christmas to each other.

A moment of silence was held for those in the military.

"This is the time each year that we come together as friends and neighbors and we celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ," McDonald said. "That is what it is all really about. Santa Claus is for the kids, and he is watching you, and wants to know whether you have been naughty or nice. So you'd better straighten up between now and Christmas if you want to get anything."

McDonald said that during that first tower lighting that he had to push the button several times before the lights worked.

"So let's count down from 10, and we will light the tower together," he said.

The crowd shouted together, "10, 9, 8, 7, 6, 5, 4, 3, 2, 1," followed by yells

of excitement as the tower lit up.

"Isn't that beautiful?" McDonald said. "Thank you all for coming tonight. Enjoy the festivities and come back next year."

Children ages 12 and younger were able to sign up to be the junior grand marshal. Anna Lee Sutton's name was drawn and she rode with Santa Claus in the Christmas parade Saturday morning.

First United Methodist Church give participants an opportunity to decorate Christmas cookies. All the King's Children had a table set up to serve hot cider. Butterball served hot cocoa with doughnuts by the Noun and East Coast Service Center.

Walmart provided Christmas cookies and Southern Bank provided lollipops.

Children had an opportunity to do an old-timey craft at the David John Aaron Historical Museum

Children and adults could dress up as a Christmas tree, snowman or penguin and take photographs.

Businesses and organizations provided free refreshments during the open house event.

The Friends of the Parks' Pickle Train was a popular activity for children and adults, stopping only long enough for passengers to get on or off.

Hayrides were also held.