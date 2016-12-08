Local News > Archive > December 2016 > 8

<< "Top education leaders hold panel discussion" -

Wayne County man charged with rape of a child

By Ethan Smith

Published in News on December 8, 2016 10:18 AM

Full Size Full Size Matthew Gordon Williams

Authorities arrested a man Wednesday accused of raping a child over a three-year period.

Matthew Gordon Williams, 30, of 4220 Stevens Mill Road, is charged with first-degree sexual offense of a child, indecent liberties with a child, three counts of incest with a child, first-degree rape, two counts of a statutory rape/sex offense and assault on a female.

Williams is being held in the Wayne County Detention Center under a $3.5 million secured bond.

"I can't tell you his relationship to the victim because that would identify the victim," said Maj. Tom Effler with the Wayne County Sheriff's Office.

Effler added that Williams was already a registered sex offender prior to Wednesday's arrest.

The initial report alleging the child was sexually abused was filed on Jan. 4.

Authorities then conducted interviews with the victim of the alleged sexual offenses and other family members.

Williams was then arrested Wednesday while incarcerated at the detention center.

Capt. Richard Lewis with the Wayne County Sheriff's Office said Williams was already incarcerated for another sex offense after being arrested in 2014 and is awaiting trial on that charge, which is why he was arrested inside the detention center.

Lewis said the sex offenses Williams was arrested for Wednesday occurred from 2010 to 2013.

Lewis added that he was unable to detail what unfolded during the investigation that began in January of this year that led to Williams' arrest.

"I can't go into any of that," Lewis said.