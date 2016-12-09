Local News > Archive > December 2016 > 9

A chill will linger throughout the weekend

By From staff reports

Published in News on December 9, 2016 6:31 AM

Temperatures will increase slightly throughout the day Friday, topping out around 43 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

The day should remain sunny with a light to moderate wind up to about 13 mph. Occasional gusts of up to 20 mph might be felt in some areas.

Skies will remain clear Friday evening as temperatures dip back below freezing, bottoming out around 22 degrees. Saturday will also be clear but less windy with a high of about 44.

Winds will return Saturday night as the mercury falls back into the 20s, and Sunday offers a chance of showers late in the afternoon as temperatures rise to about 50 degrees in most areas.

Showers might linger through Sunday night, but things should begin to warm up as the temperatures won't drop below 42, according to the forecast.