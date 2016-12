Local News > Archive > December 2016 > 9

Car crashes into nail salon

By News-Argus Staff

Published in News on December 9, 2016

News-Argus/SETH COMBS

Authorities secure the scene after motorist Sang Thi Thu Nguyen drove her car into the front of Pro-Nails Spa located at 1248 Cashwell Drive on Thursday morning.