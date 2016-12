Local News > Archive > December 2016 > 9

Christmas for the history books

By News-Argus Staff

Published in News on December 9, 2016 10:05 AM

Full Size Full Size News-Argus/CASEY MOZINGO Emmi Lou Hinnant, 7, participates in the shadow puppet play. Full Size Full Size News-Argus/CASEY MOZINGO Volunteers portray characters from the Aycock family. This year re-enactors had scripts to help give visitors a look back into history.

The Charles B. Aycock Birthplace held its candlelight tour Thursday night. The event featured historic portrayals and shadow puppets.