Local News > Archive > December 2016 > 9

<< "No one hurt but vehicle damaged in shooting" - "Fire burns through family home" >>

Empty Stocking Fund

By News-Argus Staff

Published in News on December 9, 2016 10:05 AM

* Monica Kobayashi, $100

* From your wife, daughters, sons, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren, $75, in loving memory of Jimmy Rose

* Dolly Boone, $50, in loving memory of my parents, Ann Vail Crawford and Ivey J. Crawford Sr.

* Shirley Raiford, $25, in loving memory of Arthur Raiford Jr. and Melanie R. Griggs

* Kay J. Dudley, $150, in loving memory of Hubert and Kathleen Dudley and their son, Michael

* Janice Ham and children, $100, in memory of Howard Ham, a loving husband and father

* Lynwood and Ann Kennedy, $50, in memory of Estus and Christine Kennedy and Durwood G. Kennedy

* Mrs. Marjorie S. Newsome, $100, in loving memory of my parents, Jasper and Eula Smith, brother Elwood Lee Smith, sisters Charlotte Johnson and Jenelle McCullen, and mother-in-law, Hazel Newsome

* Marjorie U. Dozier, $25

* A friend, $100, in memory of Harvey G. Monk Jr.

* The House of Prayer, Sleepy Creek Road, Feeding of the Lamb Class, $40

* Gloria Allen, $100, in honor of my grandchildren, Mary Gray Hardy, Emma-Scott Hardy, Sutton Thomas Hardy, Allyn Kate Foss, and Simon Ryker Foss

* Gloria Allen, $100, in memory of my husband, Tommy Allen

* Wayne County Extension Master Gardener Volunteer Association, $100

Total to date

$30,043