Empty Stocking Fund
By News-Argus Staff
Published in News on December 9, 2016 10:05 AM
* Monica Kobayashi, $100
* From your wife, daughters, sons, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren, $75, in loving memory of Jimmy Rose
* Dolly Boone, $50, in loving memory of my parents, Ann Vail Crawford and Ivey J. Crawford Sr.
* Shirley Raiford, $25, in loving memory of Arthur Raiford Jr. and Melanie R. Griggs
* Kay J. Dudley, $150, in loving memory of Hubert and Kathleen Dudley and their son, Michael
* Janice Ham and children, $100, in memory of Howard Ham, a loving husband and father
* Lynwood and Ann Kennedy, $50, in memory of Estus and Christine Kennedy and Durwood G. Kennedy
* Mrs. Marjorie S. Newsome, $100, in loving memory of my parents, Jasper and Eula Smith, brother Elwood Lee Smith, sisters Charlotte Johnson and Jenelle McCullen, and mother-in-law, Hazel Newsome
* Marjorie U. Dozier, $25
* A friend, $100, in memory of Harvey G. Monk Jr.
* The House of Prayer, Sleepy Creek Road, Feeding of the Lamb Class, $40
* Gloria Allen, $100, in honor of my grandchildren, Mary Gray Hardy, Emma-Scott Hardy, Sutton Thomas Hardy, Allyn Kate Foss, and Simon Ryker Foss
* Gloria Allen, $100, in memory of my husband, Tommy Allen
* Wayne County Extension Master Gardener Volunteer Association, $100
Total to date
$30,043