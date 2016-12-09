Local News > Archive > December 2016 > 9

High speed chase ends in crash at Air Force base gate

By Brandon Davis

Published in News on December 9, 2016 3:35 PM

A man's high-speed chase from law enforcement ended at the gate of Seymour Johnson Air Force Base Friday afternoon.

Cameron Terrell Mitchell, 21, of Saratoga, got up to 120 mph on Berkeley Boulevard when he hit a metal sign near the base gate at 2 p.m., damaging the front of his red Nissan Sentra.

Maj. Tom Effler with the Wayne County Sheriff's Office said Lt. Brian Dawson with the sheriff's office clocked Mitchell driving 89 mph on U.S. 117 N. in Belfast. The deputy pursued Mitchell, but Effler said Mitchell increased his speed to 120 mph on the new U.S. 70 bypass.

He then traveled on Wayne Memorial Drive and Ash Street until he turned right onto Berkeley Boulevard, Effler said.

Mitchell swerved in front of cars during the high-speed chase, but Effler said he did not hit a car or damage any property until he arrived at the base.

Sheriff deputies and the Goldsboro Police Department joined forces to follow Mitchell until Lt. Dawson was able to take him into custody.

"He was slightly injured, and to be on the safe side, Lt. Dawson decided to take him to Wayne Memorial Hospital to make sure there were no serious injuries," Effler said.

"I know he had some scrapes and bruises on him but nothing life threatening or anything like that."

He said Mitchell told officers he fled because his licenses have been suspended and he did not want a speeding ticket.

Mitchell has been charged with fleeing to elude at 120 in a 70, careless and reckless and speeding to endanger.

Effler said Mitchell's car was seized due to the "Run and You're Done" law.