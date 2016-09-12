Local News > Archive > December 2016 > 9

Man shot in city early Friday morning

By Ethan Smith

Police are investigating a shooting this morning on North John Street that left one man injured.

An unknown suspect shot Qushawn Mondrell Broadhurst, 31, of 1904 N. William St. Lot 9, around 3:30 a.m., but police have no suspects in the shooting at this time.

Broadhurst was found lying in a grassy area at 1004 N. John St. with multiple gunshot wounds when officers responded to a call of a shooting.

Goldsboro Police Chief Mike West said Broadhurst was shot in his arm and chest, but did not know how many times he was shot.

Broadhurst was initially taken to Wayne Memorial Hospital for treatment and then airlifted to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville.

"From what I'm being told he is expected to recover, but they took him to Vidant as a precaution," West said.

There is an alleged liquor house at 1002 N. John St., next to where Broadhurst was found after being shot, West said, and the shooting is "possibly" connected to the liquor house.

West could not say for certain whether the two were connected as Broadhurst is not cooperating with police.

Anyone with information about a crime in Wayne County is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255, text tips to 919-222-4230 or submit information at tipsubmit.com.

Callers can remain anonymous and information leading to a felony arrest will be eligible for a cash reward.