Local News > Archive > December 2016 > 9

<< "Two men charged with possession of marijuana" - "Empty Stocking Fund" >>

No one hurt but vehicle damaged in shooting

By From staff reports

Published in News on December 9, 2016 10:05 AM

The Goldsboro Police Department is investigating a Tuesday night shooting that injured nobody but left a car damaged.

According to a police report, the shooting took place in the 400 block of Banks Avenue around 9:15 p.m. when 27-year-old Devon McCarty's car ran out of gas and he pulled off the side of the road.

While he was parked on the shoulder, a vehicle pulled up in front of his car and someone inside began shooting.

Police believe McCarty was the intended target of the shooting.

The bullets damaged the driver's side window and front door of McCarty's 1993 Lincoln Town Car.

There were four other people with McCarty when the shooting happened, investigators said.