Teenager charged in stabbing

By From staff reports

Published in News on December 9, 2016 10:05 AM

Police charged a 13-year-old boy Thursday in connection with Wednesday morning's assault at the Royal Grande Laundry Mat on Royall Avenue.

Rosari Rogel, the victim of the crime, told officers a young black male came inside the laundromat and tried to rob her of her purse. Rogel was cut on her left hand with a knife.

The teen is charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.