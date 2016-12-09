Local News > Archive > December 2016 > 9

Two men charged with possession of marijuana

By From staff reports

Published in News on December 9, 2016 10:05 AM

Authorities executed a search warrant at 604 Marshall St. Wednesday and seized 500 grams of marijuana valued at $5,000.

The Goldsboro/Wayne County Inter-Agency Drug Task Force charged Kelvin Tyrone Hagans, 32, and Randolph McKinney Jr., 37, both of 604 Marshall St., with possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana. Hagans was given a $4,000 secured bond. McKinney was given a $2,500 secured bond.