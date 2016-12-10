Local News > Archive > December 2016 > 10

avoid delays FEMA says

By Staff Reports

Published in News on December 10, 2016 10:57 PM

Incomplete or incorrect information could result in delays in receiving assistance from Federal Emergency Management Agency for disaster assistance after Hurricane Matthew.

North Carolina survivors who registered with FEMA for disaster assistance after Hurricane Matthew are encouraged to stay in touch with the agency to resolve issues, get updates on your application or provide additional information.

It is especially important for people to update FEMA with any insurance documentation information or settlements.

FEMA disaster assistance covers only basic needs and cannot duplicate insurance payments.

You can also call the FEMA helpline at 800-621-3362 to:

* Receive information on the home inspection process.

* Add or remove a name of a person designated to speak for you.

* Find out if FEMA needs more information about your claim.

* Update FEMA on your housing situation.

* Get answers to other questions about your application.

If you are deaf, hard of hearing or have a speech disability and use a TTY, call 800-462-7585.

If you are changing addresses, phone numbers or banking information you should notify FEMA.

When calling the helpline you should refer to the nine-digit number you were issued at registration. This number is on all correspondence you receive from FEMA and is a key identifier in tracking assistance requests.

For more information on the North Carolina recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4285 and readync.org.

Follow FEMA on Twitter at @femaregion4 and North Carolina Emergency Management @NCEmergency.