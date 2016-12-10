Local News > Archive > December 2016 > 10

Elderly woman carjacked outside WAGES Thursday

By Ethan Smith

Published in News on December 10, 2016 3:54 PM

Police are investigating an armed carjacking that took place Thursday morning in the WAGES parking lot at 601 Royall Ave.

Betty Jean Thompson, 76, reported to police that a man was standing near her car when she left the WAGES building and then pointed a handgun at her when she tried to get in her vehicle.

The man reportedly demanded Thompson's pocketbook and car keys.

Thompson handed the person her car keys but not her pocketbook, a report on the incident said.

According to the report, the man then drove away in Thompson's champagne-colored 2007 Chevrolet Equinox on Bain Street.

The man is described on the police report as being a 5-foot-4-inch black man in his 20s, weighing around 160 pounds.

