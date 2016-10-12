Local News > Archive > December 2016 > 10

Indictments returned

By Brandon Davis

Published in News on December 10, 2016 10:57 PM

A Wayne County grand jury indicted a Dudley man on a first-degree murder charge earlier this month.

Valentine Morales Morales, 33, of 100 Spring Drive, allegedly shot and killed his nephew at a Goldsboro vehicle repair shop in February.

Hubanero Roberto Morales Morales, 22, of 203 Greg Drive, died at the Ash Street Service Center at 3503 E. Ash St., where he worked.

Maj. Anthony Carmon with the Goldsboro Police Department said the elder Morales was the victim's uncle, and he said the elderMorales -- a former employee of the service center -- went to the repair shop to finish an argument between himself and his nephew.

"They got into an argument on who is a better mechanic," Carmon said.

Carmon said Valentine Morales left the service center and returned with a handgun, and he said Morales then shot and killed the younger man inside the shop. Carmon said he has no information on the location of the victim's wound, and he added that the police never recovered the murder weapon.

After Valentine Morales allegedly killed his nephew, he drove to Stantonsburg, investigators said, where he was arrested by deputies with the Wilson County Sheriff's Office at a convenience store. The Wayne County Sheriff's Office took Morales back to Wayne County to be charged by the Goldsboro Police Department.

Morales is currently being held at the Wayne County jail. His next court date is scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 4, at 9:30 a.m.

These other true bills also were handed up by the grand jury:

* Eric Triplett, 42, 1306 Stephens St., second-degree burglary, larceny after breaking and entering, possession of stolen goods, three counts of attempted felony breaking and entering, habitual felon.

* Samuel Williams, 67, 232 Seymour Drive, possession of a controlled substance.

* Cornell Perry Ashford, 22, 708 Corporate Drive Room 251, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

* Nicole Marie Rugkit, 31, 807 Stronach Ave. Apt. A, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree trespassing.

* Joseph Nicholas Holmes, 48, 1000 Edgerton St., trafficking in opium by possession.

* Zhlandria Ferlisher Moore, 22, 204 Winslow Circle, attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, misdemeanor child abuse, injury to real property.

* Nardaron Rachaunte Cox, 32, 109 Wood Side Lane, possession with intent to sell and deliver a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia.

* Jorge Saucedo Gutierrez, 46, 159 PW Moore Road, Faison, breaking and entering a motor vehicle, larceny, possession of stolen motor vehicle.

* Durwood Eugene Smith, 26, 202 Westpoint Road, Dudley, common law robbery, attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, discharging weapon into occupied vehicle in operation, attempted armed robbery, felony larceny, felony possession of stolen goods, larceny of a firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

* Dennis James Albertson, 36, 1746 Raynor Mill Road, Mount Olive, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon on a governmental officer, felony speeding to elude arrest, DWI, careless and reckless driving, driving while license revoked due to impaired driving revocation, speeding, fail to stop for steady red light, aggressive driving, stop sign violation.

* Alonza Thomas Wade, 37, 6111 Bulltown Road, La Grange, three counts of breaking and entering, three counts of larceny after breaking and entering, three counts of possession of stolen goods, felony larceny, habitual felon.

* Janeeka Charvelle Silas, 29, 6111 Bulltown Road, La Grange, felony larceny, possession of stolen goods, breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering.

* Thomas L. Charles, 55, 601 East Spruce St. Apt. C, felony speeding to elude arrest, careless and reckless driving, driving while license revoked, misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon, resisting a public officer.

* Rebecca Michelle Brown, 23, 529 Huffmantown Road, Richlands, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia.

* Phillipe Daniel Ulysse, 19, 139 Hillsboro St., Mount Olive, robbery with a dangerous weapon.

* Delawn Orlando Armwood, 28, 203 Dogwood Lane, Mount Olive, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

* Matthew Scott Neal, 25, 315 Community Drive, possession with intent to sell and deliver schedule VI controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia.

* Jessica Leigh Swinson, 34, 881 Norwood Ezzell Road, Mount Olive, 12 counts of malfeasance of corporate officer, embezzlement.

* Brandon Allen Wells, 32, 1812 N.C. 11 S, Kinston, breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering, possession of stolen goods.

* Andrewio Barry Fennell, 26, 2518 Big Daddy's Road, Pikeville, statutory rape of child 15 years old or younger, statutory sex offense with child 15 years old or younger, indecent liberties with a child.

* Raymond Luis Colon, 47, 111 Dear Meadow Drive, two counts of sex offender unlawfully on premises.

* William Todd Boykin, 43, 1175 Mount Carmel Church Road, Pikeville, possession of a controlled substance.

* Teren Tishon Langston, 38, 207 E. Washington St., La Grange, breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering, possession of stolen goods, obtaining property by means of false pretense, habitual felon.

* Britt Noah Lane, 20, 407 Lynn Ave., possession of stolen firearm, possession of stolen property pursuant to felonious breaking and/or entering, breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering, possession of stolen goods.

* Johnny Ray Tann, 24, 912 Fifth St., possession with intent to sell and deliver a controlled substance.

* Cory Devone Smith, 33, 200 Alpha Court, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.