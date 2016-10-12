Local News > Archive > December 2016 > 10

<< "Public hearing scheduled on H.F. Lee plant wastewater permit" - "Meeting Thursday on old Foster Center building" >>

Inmates found with drugs

By Ethan Smith

Published in News on December 10, 2016 8:49 AM

Authorities charged three inmates Friday for allegedly having narcotics inside the Wayne County Detention Center.

Joseph Conrad Cerny, 39, Anthony Maurice Harris Jr., 27, and Cameron Givens, 19, were all charged with felony possession of a controlled substance on prison/jail premises.

Harris and Givens were also charged with misdemeanor possession of a schedule IV controlled substance.

Each man was given a $10,000 secured bond and left in the detention center.

Maj. Tom Effler with the Wayne County Sheriff's Office said the men were in possession of what authorities suspect to be prescription pills, but the substances must be sent off to the state lab to be tested and confirmed.

Effler said employees of the detention center discovered the men were in possession of the narcotics and called the Wayne County Drug Unit to assist them.

"They'd been watching the guys and it looked like they were under the influence of something and then they found the drugs on them," Effler said.