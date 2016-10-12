Local News > Archive > December 2016 > 10

Loaded down with love and care

By Brandon Davis

December 10, 2016

Full Size Full Size News-Argus/CASEY MOZINGO News-Argus/CASEY MOZINGO JPJ Trucking co-owner Danny Lampron and Madison Howell, 13, pose for a photo beside the truck that will be pulling a load of toys and personal care items collected by Madison to Gatlinburg, Tennessee. The trucking company is donating the truck to help with Madison's good deed.

Madison Howell brushed her doll baby's hair one last time.

She then placed it in a box to give a child in need.

Madison, then just a year old, has always been a generous soul.

Now 12, she has orchestrated a drive filling an 18-wheeler with donations to deliver food and clothing items to the fire victims in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, on Dec. 20.

Madison, a student at Rosewood Middle School, saw a commercial on the Disney Channel last week, which portrayed a man serving food at a homeless shelter. She told her mother, Victoria Howell, she wanted to help local shelters, but her mother suggested she contact JPJ Trucking.

Her father, Brandon Ferguson, drives for the company at 1701 N. William St., and Madison asked him if she could talk to Jay Person -- owner of JPJ Trucking.

Ferguson asked and Person agreed.

Madison rushed to her computer to post it on Facebook.

"I was talking to my mom and dad about the Gatlinburg fire and how so many people have their homes, cars, jobs and some have even lost their lives," she posted.

"After talking with my mom, I decided to ask Mr. Jay if he would donate a reefer unit, and I (would) collect donations of food, water, cleaning supplies and other donations that I could collect. "

Her father will drive the 53-foot trailer -- with Madison and her mother riding with him.

The next day, Madison and her mother set up a box at Rosewood Elementary for people to donate items. Mrs. Howell contacted the Rosewood Volunteer Fire Department, and she said Fire Chief Steve Harris has offered to donate items as well.

"It was sad that all these people lost their homes," Madison said. "And then all the fire fighters over there risking their lives. They didn't have to do that but they did."

Mrs. Howell said Jerry Wear, district governor of Sevier County ---- home to Gatlinburg where much of the devastation took place and where two juveniles have been charged with aggravated arson for their alleged roles in starting the fires ---- has asked for clothing for men, women and children, cleaning supplies, instant coffee, plastic forks and spoons, brooms, mops, shovels, rakes and gloves.

She said people can also drop off items at the trucking company. She also said people can contact her at 919-252-9734 to donate items.

Donations end on Dec. 19, and the truck heads to TN the next day.

"Most kids these days are for themselves," Mrs. Howell said. "To know that my husband and I have raised a daughter that has a caring heart for an animal or a human or a child that she sees, I don't think there's a word to describe it."