Man shot in head near Eastern Wayne Middle School
By News-Argus Staff
Published in News on December 10, 2016 11:54 AM
Submitted photo
Graham
A Goldsboro woman has been charged in the Friday night shooting of a Kinston man in front of Eastern Wayne Middle School.
Terrena Sutton Graham, 32, of Hines Drive was charged by Goldsboro police with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or inflict serious injury and firing a weapon into an occupied vehicle. She was placed in the Wayne County Jail under $100,000 bond, pending a first appearance in court on Monday.
Darrin Laroche Smith suffered a gunshot wound to the back of the head shortly before midnight Friday. His condition was not immediately known.