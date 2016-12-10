Local News > Archive > December 2016 > 10

Man shot in head near Eastern Wayne Middle School

By News-Argus Staff

A Goldsboro woman has been charged in the Friday night shooting of a Kinston man in front of Eastern Wayne Middle School.

Terrena Sutton Graham, 32, of Hines Drive was charged by Goldsboro police with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or inflict serious injury and firing a weapon into an occupied vehicle. She was placed in the Wayne County Jail under $100,000 bond, pending a first appearance in court on Monday.

Darrin Laroche Smith suffered a gunshot wound to the back of the head shortly before midnight Friday. His condition was not immediately known.