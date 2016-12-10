Local News > Archive > December 2016 > 10

By Rochelle Moore

Published in News on December 10, 2016 9:00 AM

The future of the former W.A. Foster Center will be explored during a community meeting on Thursday, Dec. 15.

The Goldsboro City Council will hold a public meeting at 5:30 p.m. at the former W.A. Foster Center at 516 S. Leslie St. A meeting was originally planned in October but postponed due to Hurricane Matthew.

The meeting is an effort by city officials to determine the community's interest in the 1938 property, originally targeted for demolition.

The aging building was closed in April, and a new W.A. Foster Center opened at Mina Weil Park. The $6 million facility, a Goldsboro Parks and Recreation site, includes a new recreation center, complete with a gymnasium, fitness center and game room.

Around the time of the change, community interest in preserving the older building surfaced and led the council to delay its decision on the future of the property.

See Sunday's News-Argus for the complete story.