W.A. Foster Center meeting

By Rochelle Moore

Published in News on December 10, 2016 10:57 PM

The future of the former W.A. Foster Center will be explored during a community meeting on Thursday, Dec. 15.

The Goldsboro City Council will hold a public meeting at 5:30 p.m. at the former W.A. Foster Center at 516 S. Leslie St. A meeting was originally planned in October but postponed due to Hurricane Matthew.

The meeting is an effort by city officials to determine the community's interest in the 1938 property, originally targeted for demolition.

The aging building was closed in April, and a new W.A. Foster Center opened at Mina Weil Park. The $6 million facility, a Goldsboro Parks and Recreation site, includes a new recreation center, complete with a gymnasium, fitness center and game room.

Around the time of the change, community interest in preserving the older building surfaced and led the council to delay its decision on the future of the property. A community meeting was held in April, and the council was provided with some cost estimates for future building possibilities in September.

Building improvement costs include $40,000 for asbestos abatement, $52,000 for heating and air conditioning repairs and $40,000 for roof repairs, said Scott Barnard, Goldsboro parks and recreation director.

The $132,000 cost would be covered by $150,000 set aside in the city budget for the building, said Kaye Scott, Goldsboro finance director. Annual operating expenses are between $15,000 and $20,000.

The cost to demolish the building, which includes asbestos abatement, is $59,000, Barnard said. The council has also discussed the possibility of a local organization or nonprofit taking ownership.