Day to be warmer with chance of rain

By News-Argus Staff

December 12, 2016

Today is expected to be cloudy with areas of fog in the morning.

There is a chance of rain with area drizzle in the morning, but as the day wears on the chance of showers will increase in the afternoon with southwest winds reaching up to 15 mph. The chance of rain will hover around 30 percent.

The temperatures are not as cool as the weekend with highs expected to get into the mid-60s for the day.

This evening will be mostly cloud with a 20 percent chance of rain with the temperatures expected to drop in the upper 40s.