Police investigate three armed robberies from weekend

By Ethan Smith

Published in News on December 12, 2016 8:47 AM

The Goldsboro Police Department is investigating a string of armed robberies, three of which took place over the weekend.

According to the first police report, the Dollar General on West Grantham Street was robbed at gunpoint Friday night as an employee closed down the store.

A 5-foot-6-inch black man weighing approximately 175 pounds allegedly held an employee at gunpoint as she locked the store Friday around 10:15 p.m. and forced the employee back in the store, the report said.

The man then forced the employee to open the safe and give him money. According to the report, he got away with $870.

On Saturday night, two black men forced their way into a man's house at 1808 Beech St., held him at gunpoint and stole his cell phone and $100, according to another report.

The report said one of the men was wearing a gray vest and gray shirt with camouflage pants and the other man had long dreadlocks.

The men fled on foot toward Taylor Street after the robbery, the report said.

Early Sunday morning two men were reportedly dragged out of the vehicle they were sitting in at 203 Wayne Ave. by two black men. They were then robbed at gunpoint.

According to that report, one of the suspects struck one of the men in the head multiple times with a firearm.

A cell phone was taken from one victim, while $100 was taken from the other, the report said.

The two men then fled the area, but it is not known if they fed on foot or in a vehicle.

Lastly, still under investigation is an armed robbery that took place Thursday morning at Hardee's at 1109 11th St.

According to that police report, a black man dressed in all black reportedly leapt across the counter of the fast-food restaurant brandishing a handgun and demanded money, then fled the store on foot.

All four cases remain open. Anyone with information about a crime in Wayne County is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255, text tips to 919-222-4230 or submit information at tipsubmit.com.

Callers can remain anonymous and information leading to a felony arrest will be eligible for a cash reward.