Local News > Archive > December 2016 > 21

<< "North Pole fun" - "County to buy police software" >>

Bevan Foster chosen to serve as mayor pro tem

By Rochelle Moore

Published in News on December 21, 2016 9:57 AM

Full Size Full Size News-Argus file photo Councilman Bevan Foster sits in a Goldsboro City Council meeting.

Councilman Bevan Foster was selected by the Goldsboro City Council to serve as its mayor pro tem in 2017.

Councilman Gene Aycock, council's mayor pro tem for the past year, recommended Foster to the post during the council's meeting Monday.

"I said from the very beginning, I only wanted to serve one year," Aycock said.

Aycock said other members of the council, including Councilman Bill Broadaway, have served on the board for years. He decided instead to tap Foster, who was elected to office in 2015.

"Having sat beside him for the past year, I really know he's concerned about the community, and he's proved himself to be an important member of this council," Aycock said. "He brings a lot of insight to council."

The mayor pro tem doesn't have any more power than other members of the council but serves in a temporary role during the mayor's absence. Foster will lead council meetings or serve as the council's representative at events when the mayor is not present.

"I'm here to serve the community, and that's my job," Foster said. "I want the best for the entire city of Goldsboro. I'm just thankful for the opportunity and that I represent the council as well."

Foster took the oath of office Monday, with his new role taking effect in January.

Also during the meeting, the council selected its members for several boards, committees and area projects.

Councilman Mark Stevens will serve on the Downtown Goldsboro Development Corp.; Mayor Chuck Allen will be on the Goldsboro Housing Authority board; and Councilman Bill Broadaway will be on the Waynesborough Park board.

Councilman Antonio Williams and Shycole Simpson-Carter, Goldsboro community relations director, will serve on the Goldsboro-Wayne Transportation Authority. Allen and Aycock, with Councilman David Ham as alternate, will be on the Transportation Advisory Committee.

Ex-officio appointments to boards include Foster on the Parks and Recreation Advisory Commission; Ham on the Appearance Commission; Williams on the Historic District board; Allen on the Travel and Tourism Advisory Council; and Stevens on the Mayor's Committee for Persons with Disabilities.

Council participation on area projects include:

* Military Liason Committee: Allen, Broadaway, Ham and Scott Stevens, city manager.

* Multi-Sports Complex: Allen, Williams and Foster.

* Sanitary sewer inflow and infiltration: Allen and Aycock.

* Wayne Regional Agricultural and Convention Center: Allen and Williams.

* Police Evidence Storage: Aycock and Councilman Mark Stevens.

* Herman Park Center: Aycock, Ham and Williams.

The council went into closed session Monday and discussed the performance of the city manager, as part of its annual review, Ham said. No action was taken after the closed session.