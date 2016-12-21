Local News > Archive > December 2016 > 21

Brookside Mart's future uncertain

By Rochelle Moore

Ismail Qandeel, owner of Brookside Mart, talks about his interest in moving the market to a former grocery store on South Slocumb Street.

The future of a small grocery store on South Slocumb Street remains uncertain as the owner tries to work with city leaders to meet permit and building standards.

Inside Brookside Mart, at 2000 S. Slocumb St., buckets are situated on the floor collecting water dripping from the ceiling. There is no heating source and the building has been condemned due to a damaged roof.

But the store, which offers nearby residents some of the most basic groceries, like milk, eggs, cold cuts, chips and soda, is still open.

City inspectors have been working with the owner to find an alternate location for the store -- the only one within miles of the low-income residential area. Owner Ismail Qandeel also been allowed to do some patchwork to the roof, said Allen Anderson, Goldsboro's chief building inspector

"This is a poor neighborhood," Qandeel said Tuesday. "I worked my life and paid for this building. I own the building. If I was not the owner, I would back out."

Qandeel is seeking a conditional-use permit that would allow him to move Brookside Mart into the former Bob's Supermarket, down the street at 1717 S. Slocumb St.

He says most people in the neighborhood lack transportation and about half of his customers pay with food stamps.

Qandeel pleaded with the Goldsboro City Council during a public hearing Monday, asking that he be able to move to the new location. He also asked that landscaping and parking lot requirements be waived, since most customers walk to the store.

"This is the only supermarket in the neighborhood," he said. "I'm going to shut that Brookside market and be moving to a new building. We ask now just to give us exceptions so we can move forward with the project to this location."

He also addressed concerns about the market, after Councilman Antonio Williams said it's become a hangout.

"My concern is what are you going to do to make sure people are not just hanging out and there's no (problem) there?" Williams said.

The store, for years, has attracted police complaints of illegal alcohol and drug sales, nearby shootings and thefts, said Goldsboro Police Chief Mike West. Earlier this year, the police department started the process of nuisance abatement enforcement, which could have resulted in forced closure and a civil court action, West said.

The department halted the process after the building was condemned by the city in May, Anderson said.

"We felt it was structurally unsound, and it was unsafe for the public to be in there," Anderson said. "We have worked with him over these past months to get him relocated. The inspections department is trying to work with him. We felt the community needed the store."

During Monday's public hearing, Canimo Speight, who lives next to the former Bob's Supermarket, said she was concerned about the new location, especially after learning that the store may sell beer and operate until 11 p.m.

"My thing is, if it's not going to benefit the community, it does not need to be open," Speight said. "He's saying the hours are gong to be from 8 to 11. I'm sorry. I'm a teacher. I don't want to hear racket when I'm trying to go to sleep."

Qandeel said he needs to sell beer so he can make enough money to keep the business open. He also said he's worked hard to put up signs to prevent people from hanging around the store.

"If you look at the neighborhood, most people don't have no cars," he said. "(There are) old people, a lot of kids. I have too many people (and there's) no way they're going to walk five or six miles to get what they need."

He also said he can do little to change the dynamics of the area.

"I can't change the people," he said. "I can't change the neighborhood, but I do my best. We tried to change it, but we couldn't. This is the way it is."

Mayor Chuck Allen told Qandeel city officials are giving him a chance but remain concerned about the business.

"I just want you to understand something," Allen said. "You are way high on our radar at your location. The location that you have here, if it were up to me, we would tear you down and put you out of business.

"The only reason you're even getting a chance is because we do believe those people over there need a store, and they need a good store, and they need a store that sells good products."

Allen said if a conditional-use permit is approved, city officials have the ability to pull the permit if problems continue.

"If we go over there and we see litter all of the time, and you're doing things that our police department has to be over there like you were at the other store, I promise you we're going to come after you with all the city of Goldsboro because we're going to clean the area up," Allen said.

Quandeel said he is trying to make a living while offering a convenient store in the community.

"Believe me, I do my best, and I do a hard job," he said. "I work 14, 12 hour days. I support two families.

"I will support the people and support myself, and I try to do my best."

Following the public hearing, the Goldsboro Planning Commission reviewed the case and voted to not recommend approval of the conditional-use permit to city council. The commission decision was made because the request failed to meet city standards requiring landscaping and parking lot improvements.

The city council will consider the recommendation during its Jan. 3 meeting. The council is not bound to planning commission recommendations and could vote to approve the permit.