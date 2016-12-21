Local News > Archive > December 2016 > 21

<< "Brookside Mart's future uncertain" - "Dr. Tayloe awarded Order of Long Leaf Pine" >>

Crime of the week

By From staff reports

Published in News on December 21, 2016 9:57 AM

On Dec. 18 around 5 p.m., officers responded to 911 Fairview Circle in reference to a subject being shot.

Once officers arrived they found that Kenya Artis had been shot once in the back.

Artis was taken to Wayne Memorial Hospital and later airlifted to Vidant Hospital in Greenville.

Based on statements, Mr. Artis had gotten into an argument with someone in the area before being shot.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Inv. Zwirblia at 919-580-4242 or Crime Stoppers.

Anyone with information about this crime, or any other crime in Wayne County is asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255 or submit a TIP at tipsubmit.com. Callers will remain anonymous and if your information leads to a felony arrest you will be given a cash reward for the information. Crime Stoppers gives cash rewards of up to $1,000 for information leading to felony arrests. Crime Stoppers is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization, funded solely by private donations. To make a donation, contact the Goldsboro-Wayne Crime Stoppers Director Rick Sutton at 919-734-8177.