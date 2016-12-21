Local News > Archive > December 2016 > 21

Dr. Tayloe awarded Order of Long Leaf Pine

By News-Argus Staff

Published in News on December 21, 2016 9:57 AM

Dr. David Tayloe, center, was awarded the Order of the Long Leaf Pine by Steve Keen, left, representing Gov. Pat McCrory's office. Also pictured is Tayloe's wife, Denise. The honor was established in 1963 by then-Gov. Terry Sanford and is considered one of the state's most prestigious honors given to those having a record of extraordinary service to the state. Tayloe started his solo practice in Goldsboro in 1977. Goldsboro Pediatrics has grown to additional sites in LaGrange, Mount Olive and Princeton. His accomplishments over the past 40 years have included being child medical examiner for the state medical examiner in the area of child abuse and neglect since 1977, member of the Goldsboro City Schools Board of Education and working for the board to merge the county and city systems, president of the N.C. Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics, president of the American Academy of Pediatrics, chairperson of WISH school-based health centers and worked to expand the school nurse program in Wayne County.