North Pole fun
By News-Argus Staff
Published in News on December 21, 2016 9:57 AM
News-Argus/CASEY MOZINGO
Wyatt Gardner, 9, competes in the Cookies for Santa event during the North Pole Games at North Drive Elementary School Tuesday.
News-Argus/CASEY MOZINGO
Sydney Barnes, 9, concentrates hard to balance a ball on a racquet during the Cookies for Santa event. In the background her classmate Annaka Wetli, 9, cheers her on.
For the North Pole Games at North Drive Elementary School on Tuesday, teachers Cathy Rose and Mindy Lane came up with the idea of using theme games and available equipment to teach students skills like balance, speed and aim.