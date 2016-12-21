Local News > Archive > December 2016 > 21

North Pole fun

By News-Argus Staff

Published in News on December 21, 2016 9:57 AM

Full Size Full Size News-Argus/CASEY MOZINGO Wyatt Gardner, 9, competes in the Cookies for Santa event during the North Pole Games at North Drive Elementary School Tuesday. Full Size Full Size News-Argus/CASEY MOZINGO Sydney Barnes, 9, concentrates hard to balance a ball on a racquet during the Cookies for Santa event. In the background her classmate Annaka Wetli, 9, cheers her on.

For the North Pole Games at North Drive Elementary School on Tuesday, teachers Cathy Rose and Mindy Lane came up with the idea of using theme games and available equipment to teach students skills like balance, speed and aim.